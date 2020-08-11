Girl Home From College In America dies After Eve-teaser Chases Her On Bike In Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident, a young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr died in a road accident after she fell off her bike while trying to avoid eve teasers who was chasing her. Sudiksha Bhati was travelling with her uncle to get her transfer certificate from college when a man on a Bullet bike began to chase her and harass her. After the unknown miscreant overtook them, Sudikhsa's uncle lost control of his bike which skidded on the road, throwing both Sudiksha and her uncle onto the road. While her uncle survived the accident, Sudiksha suffered serious injuries on her head and lost her life.

"We went to collect her TC from her college. When we crossed Bulandshahr, a bike tried to overtake us many times; the accused was trying to present himself as a stud. He was, again and again, overtaking us and suddenly he comes in front of the bike. With a sudden fast break, I lost control of the bike and my niece fell down. I was unconscious. She was studying in America," said Satyender Bhati, the uncle of the girl.

Another relative spoke about how Sudiksha was a topper from the state and was sent to the United States on a scholarship. "She was studying in America and was the topper of Bulandshahar. The government had given her around 4 crore rupees worth of scholarship. Her flight to America was on August 20, she had come back due to the COVID situation," said Omkar, her relative.

As per sources, the incident happened when the girl was travelling from Dadri to her maternal uncle's house. Post the accident, she was taken to a hospital in Bulandshahar, where she succumbed to her injuries. At present, the police have sent the body of the student for postmortem and registered a case against unknown bikers. The police said that they are trying to track down the miscreants.

Sudiksha was studying at Bobson College in the United States. Last year, a scholarship ship of Rs 3.80 crore was given to her by HCL, as per sources.

