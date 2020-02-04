Goa CM Pramod Sawant Denies Existence Of Drug Mafia In State

Going against the official document tabled in the Goa legislative assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday denied the existence of drug mafia in the state. The official documents that were tabled in the state legislative assembly showed that in 2018-2019, the state police had booked at least one narcotics-related case every alternate day.

The CM told the Goa legislative assembly in a written reply that since Goa is a tourism destination, drugs could have been "smuggled" into the state.

"There is no information on existence of a drug mafia in Goa. However, Goa being a tourist destination, narcotic drugs could be smuggled in Goa for trade, consumption and transit. The drug dealers/suspects involved in narcotic activities operate in a clandestine and well-organized manner," Sawant told the legislative assembly in response to a question from Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

In a written reply to another question from Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, Sawant said that in 2018-19, 441 cases related to narcotics offences were registered in various police stations across Goa, which fairly amounts to one drug-related offence every two days.

READ | Act before 'Bhasmasura of drugs' converts state into ashes: Goa Congress urges CM Sawant

'Narcotic drugs are not freely available in the state'- CM Pramod Sawant

"Narcotic drugs are not freely available in the state as police keep a sharp eye on anti-social elements. During the process of such surveillance, different kinds of chemical and non-chemical drugs are seized by District, Anti Narcotics Cell and Crime Branch," Sawant said in his written reply.

Adding further, CM Sawant stated that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, and to make a strong impact against drugs and narcotics-related activities, the drug-prone areas are being kept under continuous surveillance.

"Bars and restaurants and shacks along the drug-prone belt are subjected to surprise checks. To create a strong deterrent impact against the drug activities, the drug-prone areas are kept under continuous surveillance," Sawant said.

With Goa being one of the top tourism destinations in the country, over the years the state has also been known for being a destination for narco-tourism. Earlier In 2018, Goa attracted nearly seven million tourists. Out of the 7 million tourists, half a million tourists were foreign nationals.

READ | Coast Guard arrests 10 from 2 boats off Mumbai coast with US dollars, drugs

READ | GFP leader submits 'secret' report to PM on Goa drugs nexus