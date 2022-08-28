Goa CM Pramod Sawant Ready To Hand Over Sonali Phogat Case To CBI 'if Required'

Hinting at a green signal for a CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that if required, the ongoing investigation into the death of the BJP leader will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Presently, the Goa Police is probing the matter and have already arrested five people in connection with the case.

Speaking to ANI, the Goa CM stated that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had spoken to him and sought a CBI probe in the matter.

“Haryana CM Khattar spoke with me and requested a thorough investigation into the case. He wants CBI to take over the case after family members met him in person and requested the same," Sawant said.

Adding that he has no issues with CBI taking over the matter, CM Sawant expressed his support for the investigation and said that if required, after completing all the formalities on Sunday, the case will be handed over to the central agency. He also added that a thorough investigation has been carried out and the role of drug peddlers is also being scrutinised.

Haryana CM visits Phogat's family

This came just a day after the Haryana CM visited the family of Sonali Phogat and assured them of a CBI probe into the BJP leader's death. Following this, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement also said that the Haryana government will write to the Goa government seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Meanwhile, the Goa Chief Minister had assured his government's full support from the first day of the investigation.

"Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police. At present, the accused are in custody and an investigation is going on. Whoever is included in the matter including drug peddlers and others will not be spared," he asserted.

Sonali Phogat murder case

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injuries on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Following the investigation, the Goa Police arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and two suspected drug peddlers. Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh, who travelled to Goa with Phogat on August 22, also allegedly confessed that they intentionally gave her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and made her drink it, the Goa Police said. The duo has been sent to 10-day police custody.

Image: PTI/Instagram