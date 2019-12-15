Goa Congress Protests In Delhi, Demands Rollback On Kalasa-Banduri Dam Project

The Goa Congress leaders staged a dharna in the national capital demanding a rollback on the clearance given by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) to the controversial Kalasa-Banduri dam project. The Goa Congress leaders alleged that Prakash Javadekar has politically victimized Goa over the neighboring state Karnataka to win the by-poll election. The Kalasa-Banduri dam project requires diversion of Mhadei river water which originates from Karnataka and flows to Goa. Under the project, the flow of the Mhadei river would be diverted, depriving Goa of the share of the river water.