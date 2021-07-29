Goa Gang Rape: CM Sawant Asks Parents To Introspect Why Minors Stay On Beach Whole Night

The Opposition in Goa has lashed out at CM Pramod Sawant for his remark in the assembly on the incident of gang rape on a beach. The incident of rape occurred on Sunday when four men posed as policemen, raped two minor girls after beating up the boys who were with the girls on Benaulim beach in Goa. One of the four accused is a government employee (a driver with the agriculture department). CM Pramod Sawant has said all the four accused have been arrested. Speaking on the incident, the Goa CM called for parents to introspect why 14-year-old children stay on the beach in the dark of the night.

"When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," Sawant had said on Wednesday, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.

The Goa CM, who also holds the Home Department of the state, also said that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night.

“We directly blame police, but I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night and the remaining six went home,” Sawant said in the House while adding that “they were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches.”

Opposition fires at Goa CM and State Government

Targeting the state government, Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa on Thursday said the law and order situation in the coastal state has deteriorated.

“Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said it is disgusting that the chief minister is making such statements.

"The safety of citizens is the responsibility of the police and state government. If they can't provide it to us, the CM has no right to sit in the post," he added.

Another MLA Rohan Khaunte representing the Porvorim constituency expressed shock at the chief minister's statement. He said Goa has a history of being safe for women but BJP is losing that tag.

It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. If state govt can't assure us our security, who can give it?Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) July 28, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)