Goa: IPL Betting Racket Busted, Six Bookies Sent To Police Custody

The Vasco Police Station in South Goa busted the racket on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The gang, allegedly involved in illegal betting on the outcome of IPL matches, were sent to police custody. The police are now interrogating the six accused.

"Two laptops, several mobile phones, two improvised devices connected with mobile phones for receiving phone calls, one television set, and other material have been seized from the accused persons during the raid," the police said. The officials also confirmed that one of the six accused belongs to Rajasthan and the rest are from Nagpur. "They were involved in this illegal activity since 19 September, 2021," police informed. The officers are now investigating further into the matter.

3 bookies held in connection with IPL betting racket

Earlier in May, three bookies were arrested by the Mumbai Police from the Mumbai team hotel of Rajasthan Royals, which is St. Regis. The arrest was made by the Mumbai Police after receiving information from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). The 3 bookies named Ayushi Kesarkar, Chetan Salecha and Parvesh Bafna were running a betting network from the same hotel where the Rajasthan Royals team was staying during its Mumbai leg. It was also revealed that the bookies made attempts to reach the players and support staff but couldn’t succeed due to strict bio-bubble regulations. The officers of ACU were alerted by these attempts and the ACU immediately informed the police commissioner of Mumbai to look into the matter.

KKR vs MI

The IPL resumed last week. On Thursday night, Kolkata Knight Riders cruised through victory by chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Opting to bowl first on winning the toss, the Knight Riders put out their A-game to beat the defending champions in the UAE. With this thumping victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders leapt into the top half of the IPL 2021 Points Table. Following the loss, defending champions Mumbai Indians found themselves in the sixth spot in the table.

