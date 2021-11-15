Goa: Man held for killing ex-wife's uncle

Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was arrested in Calangute in Goa on Sunday for allegedly murdering his ex-wife's uncle, police said.

Nitin Gadekar (38) was held in the early hours of the day for killing Joseph Fernandes after entering the latter's restaurant and hitting his head against a cement slab, a Calangute police station official said.

"Fernandes died on the way to GMCH. Gadekar also assaulted his ex-wife," he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

