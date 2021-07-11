Goa NCB Summons Abu Aslam Azmi For Re-interrogation On July 12 In Drug Peddling Case

Goa Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday summoned Abu Aslam Azmi for re-interrogation on Monday in connection with the drugs matter related to peddler Surfan Lakdwala, who was arrested on July 8. Abu Aslam Azmi is close to Samajwadi Party leader and was arrested in 2018 by the Delhi Special Cell in a drugs case.

Goa NCB summons Abu Aslam Azmi for re-interrogation on Monday in connection with the drugs matter related to peddler Sufran Lakdawala who was arrested on 8th July. Azmi is close to a Samajwadi Party leader and was arrested in 2018 by Delhi Special Cell in a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Goa NCB summons Abu Azmi's nephew in drug peddling case

Earlier on Wednesday, the Goa unit of NCB summoned Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's nephew Abu Aslam Azmi in connection with the case relating to drug peddler Surfan Lakdwala. Abu Aslam Azmi's name had cropped up during the interrogation of Lakdawala who was arrested on July 8, the NCB said.

"In Sufran Lakdawala drugs case, the Goa NCB team has summoned a person named Abu Aslam Azmi for questioning today. Abu Aslam Azmi is close to a big leader of the Samajwadi Party. On July 8, Lakdawala was arrested from Mira Road with cocaine drugs," the agency had said in the statement.

Lakdawala is said to have supplied drugs to major industrialists and people connected to the film industry in Mumbai. "Aslam Azmi's name cropped up during the interrogation of Sufran Lakdawala, after which he was called for questioning at NCB's Goa office today," it had said.

NCB's crackdown on drug peddling in Mumbai

The NCB on Monday arrested a criminal wanted in connection to the case of a drugs factory busted in the Dongri area of south Mumbai earlier this year, an NCB official said. A team of the NCB apprehended the absconding accused, Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan, in the Pydhonie area here in the early hours of Monday and later took him into custody.

The factory manufacturing banned drugs was unearthed by the NCB in January this year. The agency subsequently issued summons to Pathan a number of times to join the probe into the case, but he did not respond. Based on an input that Pathan would arrive to meet an associate, the NCB conducted surveillance in the area and nabbed him, the official said.

Earlier, the agency had arrested Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, and Arif Bhujwala in connection with the case.

(Image: Facebook- @AbuAzmi)