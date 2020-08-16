Goa Police Arrest 23 From A Rave Party, Drugs Worth Rs 9 Lakh Seized

The Crime Branch of the Goa police busted a rave party at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator on Saturday seizing drugs worth over Rs 9 lakhs. During the raid, twenty-three people, including 3 foreigners, were arrested.

According to sources, the police had received a tip that a rave party was on in the area on the intervening night of August 15-16. Shortly after this, the police reached the site arresting those present at the party and nabbing narcotics including cocaine and ecstasy tablets.

Three teams of Crime Branch under the leadership of Police Inspectors Rahul Parab, Narayan Chimulkar, and Sub-inspectors Rima Naik and Sandhya Gupta raided the premises and arrested 23 people, revealed Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch to news agency ANI.

"The police have claimed to have recovered narcotics drugs like cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets," he added.An investigation is currently underway and the Goa Police has registered FIRs for endangering public safety and for narcotics drugs, Saxena stated.

(With Agency Inputs)