Goa Police Confirm Foul Play In Sonali Phogat's Death; 'was Drugged At Party By Assistant'

In a key development in the sudden demise of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the two accused in the case have been apprehended by the Goa police and have admitted they they 'drugged her with a liquid substance', informed IGP Omvir Singh on Friday, August 26. The accused in the case are Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhvinder Wasi. Phogat died after she was made to forcibly consume the substance and not due to a heart attack as was claimed earlier, the police have confirmed.

Addressing a press brief, Goa IGP said, “Both accused were established in preliminary investigation and they've been arrested. Further investigation is underway. Expert of FSL has been called. For further interrogation, the accused will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence."

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,"...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..." pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

‘Sonali Phogat was drugged’: Goa IGP

According to the investigation, drugs were fed to Sonali Phogat at the party she attended in Goa. Her PA Sangwan and his friend Wasi were arrested late in the evening on Thursday, August 25. The CCTV footage established that the BJP leader was forcefully drugged said the IGP.

"Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it," he said.

#BREAKING | '2 arrested in Sonali Phogat case, she was drugged': Police confirm 'foul play'; tune in to watch briefing here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/5HrBNRdLEq — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022

‘We are satisfied with the probe so far’: Sonali’s brother

Before conducting the last rites of his sister, Rinku Dhaka had said the family will decide on whether they want to ask for a CBI probe soon and also expressed satisfaction with the investigation so far. He said, “After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far."

Rinku had filed a complaint with the Goa police alleging his sister was sexually assaulted by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi. He had alleged drugs were added to Sonali’s meals. He claimed, "Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals."

Phogat, 42 was brought dead to the St Anthony hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday, August 23. Her family had questioned initial claims that she died of a heart attack.

