Goa Woman Shaves Her Head To Mark Protest Against Incident Of Manipur Sexual Assault

The woman later said, her act was in support of women in Manipur who are facing violence and sexual abuse. 

Press Trust Of India
Manipur violence

Woman shaves head in Goa as mark of protest against Manipur incident. (Image: Representational/ PTI)


A woman shaved her head here in Goa on Friday as a mark of protest against atrocities on women in violence-affected Manipur.

A group of like-minded citizens organised a protest at the Azad Maidan in Panaji condemning alleged sexual assault on two women, captured in a viral video, and other atrocities in the north-eastern state where ethnic clashes have been taking place for more than two months.

While protesters shouted slogans against the BJP, which rules Manipur, a woman from the group shaved her head.

Talking to reporters, the woman, who had covered her face with a scarf, said she her act was in support of women in Manipur who are facing violence and sexual abuse. 

