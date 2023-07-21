Goa Woman Shaves Her Head To Mark Protest Against Incident Of Manipur Sexual Assault

Quick links:
Woman shaves head in Goa as mark of protest against Manipur incident. (Image: Representational/ PTI)
A woman shaved her head here in Goa on Friday as a mark of protest against atrocities on women in violence-affected Manipur.
A group of like-minded citizens organised a protest at the Azad Maidan in Panaji condemning alleged sexual assault on two women, captured in a viral video, and other atrocities in the north-eastern state where ethnic clashes have been taking place for more than two months.
While protesters shouted slogans against the BJP, which rules Manipur, a woman from the group shaved her head.
Talking to reporters, the woman, who had covered her face with a scarf, said she her act was in support of women in Manipur who are facing violence and sexual abuse.
