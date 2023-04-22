Godhra Train Carnage Case: SC Grants Bail To 8 Convicts, Rejects Pleas Of 4 Others

In the Godra Train Carnage case, the Supreme Court granted bail to eight convicts, considering their period of imprisonment undergone and their role in the crime.

The apex court, however, refused to grant bail to the other four convicts in view of their role in committing the crime.

What is Godhra Train Carnage Case?

The history dates back to February 27, 2002, when the Sabarmati Express arrived at Gujarat's Godhra station, when a 59-passenger coach of the train—Coach S6—was set ablaze. Passengers travelling in that coach were charred to death. The victims included 27 women and 10 children. Forty-eight passengers on the train sustained injuries.



The train-burning incident triggered violent riots across the state of Gujarat in no time. The riots broke out on the evening of February 27 and continued for 2-3 months across the state. 254 Hindus and 790 Muslims lost their lives during riots, as the Centre notified the Rajya Sabha in 2005. 223 people were reported missing. Additionally, tens of thousands became homeless.

Trials in the case began on June 1, 2009, eight years after the occurrence. On March 1, 2011, a special SIT court found 31 people guilty; 20 received life sentences, and 11 received death sentences. Sixty-three others were also exonerated in the case by the court. The SIT court agreed with the prosecution's allegations that this was a conspiracy case rather than an incidence of spontaneous mob violence. The Indian Penal Code's clauses on criminal conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder were used to convict the 31 defendants.

The 63 people acquitted also include the prime accused in the case, Maulana Umarji, Mohammad Hussain Kalota, Mohammad Ansari, and Nanumiya Chaudhary.