Gogi Gang Chief And Three Aides Arrested By Delhi Police; Pistols & Cartridges Recovered

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two top wanted criminals after a minigun battle. The accused were identified as Jitender Mann alias Gogi, Kuldeep Mann alias Fajjahead, Rohit alias Moi and Kapil alias Gaurav. All 4 criminals were wanted in more than a hundred cases that were reported from across the national capital. A senior police official said that a reward of Rs.4 lakh was declared on the head of Gogi. Kuldeep was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. All were arrested from the Mapsko Casabella apartment of Gurugram-Sector 82.

"We had been working on them for months. Our team got a tip-off regarding their hideout in Gurugram. A special team was immediately formed and dispatched to their location. Haryana police was also duly informed about the presence of the criminals. We asked them to surrender but they tried to give us a slip by opening fire. We launched a counter-attack. After a minigun battle, all the 4 accused were held," said the senior police official. The official said that 6 imported pistols and live cartridges were found from their possession.

Criminals beg for mercy

Interestingly, when the criminals were trapped inside their apartment, they thought that they will be gunned down and got panicked, one of them (Gogi), then did a Facebook live, saying Delhi Police should save them. In the Facebook Live video which is with the Republic TV, Gogi can be heard saying he is about to be eliminated. "I am Jitender Gogi, surrendering before Delhi Police. Delhi Police has covered us from all sides. I can be killed. I am surrendering," a panicked Gogi says in his Facebook Live.

The Delhi Police will produce him before Patiala House Courts and will seek police remand to know about their other aides. The Haryana and UP Police have also contacted the Delhi Police as they too have cases against Gogi and his gang. Further investigation in the matter is on.

Gogi wanted to eliminate Sharjeel Imam

Jitender Gogi was also planning to kill Sharjeel Imam, it has emerged. The most-wanted criminal was allegedly angry with Imam for his hate-speech in which he had said he would cut-off the North-East from the rest of India.

He had written on his Facebook:

"Gogi group will give death sentence to Sharjeel, he is traitor, he is planning to break our country, we will tell time and date where we will deliver the justice."

