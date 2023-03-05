Goindwal Prison Gang War Video Viral; Five Jail Officials Arrested, 7 Others Suspended

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five jail officials and suspended seven others in connection with a gang fight at Goindwal Sahib Central prison in Tarn Taran district where two accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case were killed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "Two groups of gangsters fought in Goindwal jail on February 26 in which two gangsters died while one was injured. Punjab government took stringent action, and seven jail officials were suspended."

He said that the video of the gang war that took place on February 26 went viral today. "FIR against gangsters, who made this video viral, and jail officials were registered. Five jail officials have been arrested, and seven jail officials were suspended," IGP added.

7 gangsters booked after two Moosewala murder accused die in jail fight

So far, seven prison inmates have been booked after Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna held in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala were killed in a gang fight. Another inmate was also injured in the incident.

The FIR named seven jail inmates -- Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sirsa, Manpreet Singh Bhau, Rajinder, Arshad Khan, Kashish and Malkit Singh. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Toofan, Mohna, Keshav, Manpreet, Nirmal and Manmohan had gone to the prison's block number 1 where the other gangsters were lodged, the First Information Report (FIR) said. During the fight, both gangs attacked each other with iron strips.

After the fight, Mohna and Toofan were declared brought dead at the district Civil Hospital while Keshav was admitted there.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last year. He along with two others was driving to Jawahar Ke village when their jeep was intercepted and six men opened fire. Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.