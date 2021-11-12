Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized, 1 Arrested In Bengal

A man was arrested from a Howrah-bound train at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal's Siliguri and gold biscuits worth Rs 1.08 crore were seized from his possession on Friday, DRI officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths detained the man from a reserved compartment of the train coming from Guwahati and upon finding discrepancies in his answers during questioning, searched him and found 13 gold biscuits in his possession, they said.

The man, identified as Sheikh Saiful Rahman, is a resident of Howrah, the officials added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)