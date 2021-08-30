Gold Concealed Within Double-layered Pants Caught At Kannur Airport: Kerala's Customs

Air Intelligence Unit on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh (Rs 14,69,230) reported Customs Preventive Unit, Kochi in Kerala. Interestingly, the gold was being smuggled in paste form inside the double-layered pants worn by a passenger. As per pictures shared by the ANI, the double-layer pants looked like it was normal paint, however, the Air Intelligence Unit busted the smuggler. More information is yet to come on this.

Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold in the form of a very thin paste, concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger: Customs Preventive Unit, Kochi in Kerala pic.twitter.com/XYf3V6TJMz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited, and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case. In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court.

Notably, Swapna Suresh had informed the Customs Department during her interrogation that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was very much involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases. Following that the state police filed FIRs against unnamed officials of the ED for "forcing" gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against Vijayan. However, the Kerala High Court stayed the state government's notification.

The NIA charge sheet stated that the conspiracy started in June 2019. The agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India".

Kerala's COVID situation

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 42,909 new COVID cases out of which 29,836 COVID-19 cases were from Kerala. More than 190,000 infections and almost 1,000 deaths were reported in Kerala in the week that ended on Sunday. Kerala recorded 29,836 new Covid-19 cases and 75 related fatalities on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 4,007,408 and the death toll to 20,541, according to a state government report.

The TPR (test positivity rate) was 19.67% on a daily basis. The active caseload remained at 2,12,566, up from 2,04,896 cases reported on Saturday. Kerala accounted for more than half of the national number of active cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In addition, after 22,088 individuals recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of people recovered reached 37,73,754.

