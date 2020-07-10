Gold Smuggling Case: Activists Clash With Police Over Protest Demanding CM's Resignation

Opposition groups across Kerala took to the streets on Friday to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, were dispersed by the police by tear gas and water cannons in Kozhikode. The activists pushed back at the police as they tried to enter the collectorate's office. Following this, the police had to resort to baton charges and firing tear gas.

As per reports, several protesters were left injured in the clashes and some had to be taken to hospital. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, affiliated to the BJP, also participated in the protest.

Gold smuggling case

On July 5, customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the United Arab Emirates Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM, M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

NIA registers case

On Friday, after getting the nod from the Union Home Ministry to probe the case, the NIA registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. It has been alleged that the money from the smuggled gold may have been used for terrorist activities. Accused Sarith Kumar is likely to be produced before the NIA court after July 15.

