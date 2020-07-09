Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Swapna Suresh Moves Kerala High Court To Seek Bail

In a breaking development in the Kerala gold smuggling racket, the accused Swapna Suresh has moved Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail while she remains on the run from past three days since the matter came to light. Swapna Suresh, an ex-employee of the UAE Consulate, currently worked as an operations manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and was perceived to have close links with the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. Suresh alleged involvement came to light after Sarith Kumar who worked at UAE Consulate was arrested in the racket and gave out her name in the smuggling racket.

Sources have claimed that the customs department is on the hunt for Swapna Suresh without any help from Kerala police as it comes directly under the Kerala state administration which is in turn alleged to have connections with the accused

Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. The case took a political turn after photos of Swapna Suresh with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. It is also alleged that Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar played a key role in her appointment. He has been replaced after his role in hiring Swapna Suresh came under the scanner.

Politics over the racket

As a face-saver, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking his 'immediate intervention' and called for an investigation by central agencies. He assured all necessary assistance by the state government and urged for an 'effective and coordinated' investigation. Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday, also wrote to PM Modi seeking his intervention into the probe while alleging the role of the CMO in the gold smuggling racket.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that the incident is being viewed seriously with utmost attention by the Central government and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. Muralidharan questioned the role of Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case and urged it to issue a clarification for the people of the state.

"The smuggling issue that has come up in Thiruvananthapuram using the guise of UAE Consulate is being viewed seriously with utmost attention by the Government of India. The government has taken the required steps to find out the culprits. Everyone who is associated with this crime will be brought to book. Nobody should have any doubt about it," Muraleedharan said at a press conference.

