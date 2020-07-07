Gold Smuggling Case: Opposition Attacks 'corrupt' Kerala Govt, Demands CBI Probe

The gold smuggling racket in Kerala took a political turn on Tuesday after it was found that the alleged conspirator in the case works in the IT department of the Kerala Government. On Monday, Customs and Preventive Department at the Thiruvananthapuram airport caught 30kgs of gold in a diplomatic cargo consignment addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate. The Opposition Congress and the BJP have now demanded a CBI probe into the case, alleging that the Kerala Government is involved in 'corruption and nepotism'.

The alleged key conspirator Swapna Suresh's involvement with the Kerala government surfaced after photos of her with Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan emerged, giving a political twist to the incident. The opposition parties have alleged that Swapna has ties with the Chief Minister and was often seen with him in parties when she worked in the UAE consulate, before shifting to the IT department of the state government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the unfolding of the gold smuggling racket makes it evident that Kerala government is involved in corruption.

"I was told by the news channels that the main accused is an employee working in the IT department. She was already working with the UAE consulate in Toronto. It is evident that the workers of Kerala Governmet are involved in corruption and nepotism. When I raised all these issues, I was ridiculed by the Ministers saying that I was trying to degrade the morale of governmet officials but now it is established that his secretary is involved in this case. I demand a CBI enquiry into this case," Chennithala said.

Following the severe backlash, the Kerala Government has sacked Swapna who held the post as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT Ministry. Meanwhile, Customs department raided Swapna Suresh’s flat earlier today. The accused is still on the run.

