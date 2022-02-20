Gold theft from angadia firm staffer: Guj cops arrest 3, including 1 from Rajasthan

Palanpur, Feb 20 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 2.63 crore from a man onboard a bus in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Sunday.

The theft from the delivery man of an Ahmedabad-based angadia (traditional courier) firm took place on February 11 when he was carrying the gold to clients in Jodhpur and Pali in neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said.

"The accused came in an SUV, which was a stolen one, and carried out the theft when the bus was parked near a motel in Bhakrawada village. Based on CCTV inputs, technical and human intelligence, teams scoured Abu, Sirohi, Jodhpur and Udaipur, leading to five people being identified for the crime," he said.

"We arrested one Pravinsinh Rajput from Udaipur in Rajasthan, while Suresh Vishnoi and Jaipal Chauhan were held from Dhanera in Banaskantha. Efforts were on to nab the rest. We have recovered Rs 95 lakh worth of gold and Rs 12 lakh cash," he added. PTI COR KA BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)