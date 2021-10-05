Gold Valued At Rs 58.16 Lakh Seized From Woman Sudanese Passenger

Gold in paste form, valued at Rs 58.16 lakh, was seized from a woman Sudanese passenger at the international airport in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, Customs officials said.

The woman, who arrived from Sudan via Dubai, had concealed the gold, weighing 1,209 grams, in her undergarments and hand-baggage, the Customs department said in a release.

She was stopped on suspicion and a search led to the seizure of the gold, following which she was booked.

