Last Updated:

Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused Attacks Policemen During Interrogation

As the investigation into the Gorakhnath Temple attack continues, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police officials again during interrogation.

Written By
Vidyashree S
gorakhnath tempe attack

Image: PTI/Republic


As the investigation into the Gorakhnath temple attack continues, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi has attacked policemen again during the interrogation. Reports suggest that despite ATS making strict arrangements during the interrogation, Murtaza was found attacking the cops and further misbehaving with the doctors as well. 

According to reports accessed by Republic, the attacker hit an inspector rank officer. 

In a related update, the anti-terrorism (ATS) squad recovered a mirror image of Murtaza's Apple MacBook laptop and mobile. During their investigation, it has been found that the attackers used VOIP calls or Facetime to talk to the suspects.

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused says 'honey trapped by ISIS', terror link confirmed

While the ATS is facing some trouble in tracing the account in which the money went to Syria, an employee working in the house told the ATS during interrogation that Murtaza often used to talk provokingly. 

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred just a day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple.

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: 3-member NIA team to interrogate accused; to prepare report

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: BJP MP Ravi Kishan says its time to 'punish terrorists'

On April 6, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) with the accused of the Gorakhnath temple attack case, Murtaza, reached its headquarters for further inquiry. Murtaza underwent a medical test before he was moved to Lucknow. For further investigation, his laptop and mobile have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). 

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: Dongle recovered from accused's home; ATS probing foreign links

(Image: PTI)

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be booked under UAPA; UP ATS detains 5 more persons
Tags: gorakhnath tempe attack, Murtaza, ATS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND