Last Updated:

Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused Collected Funds For Terror Organisations: Sources

The UP ATS has alleged, the Gorakhnath temple attack accused Murtaza Abbasi booked under UAPA, is associated with terror groups

Written By
Abhishek Raval

ANI West Bengal


In another development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, according Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Sqaud (ATS), is associated with terror groups and also, as mentioned by sources, did fund collection for terror organisations.

He has been booked under the sections 16,18 20 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier on Saturday, April 16, Abbasi was remanded to judicial custody for further investigation. Additionally, according to ANI the case has been moved to ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow and the custody has been extended to 14 more days.

In the initial questioning, the IIT graduate revealed to have been working for ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) across the country after falling into a honey-trap. The accused was produced before the court and he may be called again in a special court in the future, according to a source. 

READ | Police remand of accused in Gorakhnath temple attack extended till April 16

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attempted to barge into the Gorakhnath Temple, however, he entered into an ambush with the security personnel after facing resistence from them. The security guards were injured after being attacked by Abbasi with a sickel, as he was also seen brandishing a dagger outside the temple as revealed in a video, where the locals and security people can be seen trying to catch hold of him.

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: Dongle recovered from accused's home; ATS probing foreign links

It is important to note that the 29-year old accused chose to attack the temple before UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled visit the Gorakhnath temple, where he is the head priest.

Subsequently, the UP Police held that the act would be tantamount to terrorism and legal trials will proceed accordingly. It may be noted that authorities revealed that Murtaza's alma mater is the prestigious IIT Bombay, and he graduated in 2015. 

IMAGE : ANI 

READ | Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be booked under UAPA; UP ATS detains 5 more persons
READ | Gorakhnath Temple attack accused attacks policemen during interrogation
READ | Gorakhnath temple attack accused Murtaza sent to judicial custody, charged under UAPA
Tags: GORAKHNATH TEMPLE ATTACK, Murtaza abbasi, UP ATS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND