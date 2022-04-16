Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused Collected Funds For Terror Organisations: Sources

In another development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, according Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Sqaud (ATS), is associated with terror groups and also, as mentioned by sources, did fund collection for terror organisations.

He has been booked under the sections 16,18 20 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier on Saturday, April 16, Abbasi was remanded to judicial custody for further investigation. Additionally, according to ANI the case has been moved to ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow and the custody has been extended to 14 more days.

Court has transferred (the case of) Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi to ATS/NIA Special Court in Lucknow. His judicial custody has been extended to 14 more days. He will be produced before Special Court. ATS has sought his remand under sections of UAPA: PK Dubey, lawyer pic.twitter.com/Edn8YiYAYe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2022

In the initial questioning, the IIT graduate revealed to have been working for ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) across the country after falling into a honey-trap. The accused was produced before the court and he may be called again in a special court in the future, according to a source.

Uttar Pradesh | Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, accused in Gorakhnath temple attack, brought to ACJM court in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/aX4bzMRPja — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2022

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attempted to barge into the Gorakhnath Temple, however, he entered into an ambush with the security personnel after facing resistence from them. The security guards were injured after being attacked by Abbasi with a sickel, as he was also seen brandishing a dagger outside the temple as revealed in a video, where the locals and security people can be seen trying to catch hold of him.

It is important to note that the 29-year old accused chose to attack the temple before UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled visit the Gorakhnath temple, where he is the head priest.

Subsequently, the UP Police held that the act would be tantamount to terrorism and legal trials will proceed accordingly. It may be noted that authorities revealed that Murtaza's alma mater is the prestigious IIT Bombay, and he graduated in 2015.

IMAGE : ANI