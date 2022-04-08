Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Says 'honey Trapped By ISIS', Terror Link Confirmed

In a major development in the Gorakhnath temple attack probe, Republic has now learnt that the arrested accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi's conversation with people associated with ISIS started with a honeytrap. Accessing inside details of the ongoing probe, Republic learnt that the accused was in contact with ISIS and have exchanged financial help. The big revelation by the accused comes amid interrogation by the investigators in Lucknow.

Republic TV has learnt that the arrested accused Murtaza Abbasi has confirmed contact with people from ISIS. Amid investigation, Abbasi has revealed that conversations with people associated with ISIS started with a honeytrap. He has now revealed that he was contacted by people pretending to be a girl.

Abbasi, who is now under interrogation by the ATS, said that he was ready to join the terror outfit after being honey-trapped. The accused also admitted that he had sent a sum of Rs 40,000 to the account of the girl, who was luring him into ISIS. Abbasi also told the investigators that the girl had promised to meet him in India. He stated that the conversation started over email and he was preparing to join ISIS. It is also learnt that the details emerged of him travelling to Dubai and he was actively planning to go to Canada.

Reacting to the big revelation of the honeytrap in the case, former UP DGP Vikram Singh said that it was ‘no surprise’ from ISIS. “It is no surprise that such moves were made by terror outfits. It was stupid from the accused’s side. It doesn’t condone what he has done,” the former DGP said. Speaking to Republic TV, he further stated that the investigation agencies will have to do further probe into the matter to reveal the people behind this.

The Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. After being arrested, the sickle and a knife were seized from his possession. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the ATS is probing the case and trying to ascertain whether Abbasi had any links with any terrorist organization.

It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput for foiling the attack. Following the Gorakhnath temple attack, security was beefed up at sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex.

