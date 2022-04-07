Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Says Was 'desperate To Avenge Events In Karnataka, NRC'

As security agencies continue to prove the Gorakhnath Temple attack, Republic TV has exclusively accessed a confession video made by the attacker, Ahmad Abbasi.

Abhishek Raval

As security agencies continue to prove the Gorakhnath Temple attack, Republic TV has exclusively accessed a confession video made by the attacker, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi. 

In the video, Abbasi speaks about the attack he orchestrated on the Gorakhnath temple on April 3, injuring two policemen before being detained.   

On his way to the temple, Abbasi, who is now being probed for terrorist ties, said, "I was thinking about a lot of things to justify (the attack). I thought that NRC (National Register of Citizens) is happening. That is wrong. Before anyone does anything they need to justify it. I was thinking a lot of things...what's happening in Karnataka (referring to the Hijab row)."

Saying that he had gotten desperate and spent sleepless nights, Abbasi said, "It's not like I just came out of my house (and attacked). I got tired and decide to do something."   

Meanwhile, as the interrogation of Abbasi continues, sources revealed that money was transferred from his accounts to ISIS terrorists. Currently, in 7-day police custody, he was brought to the Anti-Terror Squad headquarters in Lucknow for questioning.

Mentioning that the ATS has prepared a list of 40 people on the basis of suspicious numbers from the accused's phone, sources told Republic TV that money was routed from banks in Nepal to Syrian accounts. Meanwhile, sources also stated that Abbasi's aide Abdul Rehman has been taken into custody from Saharanpur.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi barged into the Gorakhnath Temple before he was nabbed. He, however, managed to attack and injure two police personnel with a sharp object. 

After his apprehension, the sickle and knife were seized from him and he is currently being interrogated by a joint team of Special Task Force and the ATS. 

Abbasi along with Rehman allegedly went to Nepal together and also had a conference call with some person from Syria, sources said. During the interrogation, the accused reportedly divulged that they conducted online transactions through PayPal. Most importantly, Abbasi's family members allegedly told the investigators that he was about to go to Canada and a valid visa had been issued in this regard. They also purportedly claimed to have no knowledge regarding the money in his bank accounts. Sources also indicated that Abbasi tried to brainwash Muslim youth taking advantage of his educational background.

Speaking to the media, the assailant's father Munir Ahmed Abbasi, claimed, “He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state".   

