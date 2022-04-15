In a fresh development pertaining to the Gorakhnath temple attack on Friday, sources revealed that accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi will be booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started working on this process and the case will be handed over to the NIA soon. As per sources, the UP ATS has detained 5 more persons in connection with this case who reportedly were aware of Abbasi's every move.

Moreover, the accused told the ATS during the investigation that he wanted the Sharia law to be implemented in the country, sources indicated. Reportedly, Abbasi knew all the methods of making bombs easily as he is a chemical engineer. Sources also highlighted that he admitted to deleting some important information from his laptop and mobile phone.

The Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. After being arrested, the sickle and a knife were seized from his possession. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the ATS is probing the case and trying to ascertain whether Abbasi had any links with any terrorist organization.

It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput, who foiled the attack. Following the Gorakhnath temple attack, security was beefed up at sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex.

In the aftermath of the attack, the accused's father Munir Abbasi had told ANI, “He (my son) is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state". Sources said that the investigators tried to cross-verify the facts that have emerged during the course of the investigation with Munir Abbasi. Meanwhile, the UP ATS also arrested the accused's aide Abdul Rehman from Saharanpur.