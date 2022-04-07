Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Dinesh Sharma Says Justice Will Be Done Irrespective Of Religion

As new evidence surfaces concerning the Gorakhnath temple attack case, former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, on Thursday, April 7, said that the BJP government in the state has ensured equality among all religions, but justice will be done irrespective of the accused being Hindu or Muslim.

Speaking of the attacker, Dinesh Sharma told Republic, "Accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's mental status seemed disturbed as his behaviour seemed extremely unusual".

Stating that the accused would have been influenced by religious ideology, the BJP leader appealed to the religious institutions to come forward to ensure justice concerning the case. He further stressed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has treated all religions equally, and all the government policies and schemes offered aid without any discrimination.

Responding to ISIS links to the attack, he stated that it is too early to establish this fact; more clarification on this will be revealed after the investigation.

In a fresh development to the Gorakhnath temple attack case, ISIS links to the attack surfaced as a video purportedly released online by the militant organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria last month showed young Indian men being radicalised and told to use small sharp weapons for attacks. This video holds great importance as the temple attack was carried out using a similar sharp weapon.

#RepublicExclusive | ISIS hand behind Gorakhnath temple attack incident? Attack took place 9 days after ISIS video warned off slepper cells in Indiahttps://t.co/jlvfIczT21 pic.twitter.com/WRU5hMAkWr — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Further, the video has been investigated by the Intelligence agencies in India, and the police have said that the terror angle cannot be ruled out in the case.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred just a day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple.

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by the police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) with the accused of the Gorakhnath temple attack case, Murtaza, reached its headquarters for further inquiry. Murtaza underwent a medical test before he was moved to Lucknow. For further investigation, his laptop and mobile have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Earlier on Monday, the UP ATS had reached Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath Temple attack, where they learned that the accused, Murtaza, had not met his family members in the past three years. The team on Tuesday visited Navi Mumbai, where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family.

Image: RepublicWorld/ANI