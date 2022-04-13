Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Dongle Recovered From Accused's Home; ATS Probing Foreign Links

In a fresh development pertaining to the Goraknath temple attack probe, sources revealed that a dongle was recovered from accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's Mumbai house. As per sources, this dongle was hidden in the cupboard. While Abbasi is being interrogated in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is awaiting the forensic reports of the accused's laptop, mobile and other recovered items.

So far, the UP ATS has recorded the statements of over 50 persons. It is trying to ascertain Abbasi's alleged foreign connections through the IP address, sources added. Earlier, sources had indicated that a three-member NIA team will interrogate him after it emerged that he had spoken to persons associated with ISIS. The investigators also suspect that Abbasi tried to brainwash Muslim youth.

The Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

After being arrested, the sickle and a knife were seized from his possession. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the ATS is probing the case and trying to ascertain whether Abbasi had any links with any terrorist organisation.

It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput, who foiled the attack. Following the Gorakhnath temple attack, security was beefed up at sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex.

In the aftermath of the attack, the accused's father Munir Abbasi had told ANI, “He (my son) is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state".

Sources indicated that the investigators tried to cross-verify the facts that have emerged during the course of the investigation with Munir Abbasi. Meanwhile, the UP ATS also arrested the accused's aide Abdul Rehman from Saharanpur.