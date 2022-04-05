Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Injured Cops Share First-hand Account Of Clash With Assailant

UP constables Anil Paswan and Gopal Gaur who were attacked by an armed miscreant outside the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, have been admitted to the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college in Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited them at the hospital on Monday and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for their bravery in averting a major incident.

The accused, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, had tried to forcefully enter the temple with a sharp-edged sickle while raising religious slogans. He was intercepted at gate number 1 by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, who suffered serious injuries during the scuffle.

Sharing first hand account of the attack, constable Gopal Gaur said, "We were at the main gate when he attacked us from behind. We noticed the weapon and tried to stop him from entering the temple. In the scuffle, he attacked us both and ran towards the gate. We locked the main gate and began to corner him. We hit the miscreant to make him unconscious and arrested him later."

Gaur said the police seemed to be his only target as he only attacked the cops present there.

Meanwhile, Constable Anil Paswan said the accused was raising religious slogans during the attack. He said the Chief Minister assured them of all the help and congratulated them for their bravery.

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of the Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation here. He was not at the temple at the time of the attack.

Gorakhnath temple attack

In the CCTV footage, the attacker, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was seen dodging security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered. He attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple and shouted "Allahu Akbar".

Abbasi’s family said he has struggled with mental health issues since childhood and has been receiving treatment since 2017. His father stated that Abbasi was having suicidal thoughts lately.

The Uttar Pradesh police said a 'terror angle' was not being ruled out in the case. From the preliminary findings, it was learnt that the attacker was influenced by extremist Zakir Naik. The police are investigating whether the accused is related to IS or any terrorist outfit. The incident has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).