Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused Murtaza Sent To Judicial Custody, Charged Under UAPA

In a key development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the arrested prime accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi has been remanded to judicial custody for further interrogation. In addition, sources informed Republic Media Network that relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against the accused who is an IIT graduate.

The preliminary probe conducted by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) revealed that Murtaza was an ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) operative who confessed to having started his operations across India after being honey-trapped.

Source further stated that Murtaza was produced before the court and he may be produced before a special court in the future.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred prior to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit to the temple where he is the head priest. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the 29-year-old accused can be seen waving, what appears to be a dagger, outside the Gorakhnath temple premises while incessantly pouncing at policemen and localities who attempted to catch hold of him.

Subsequently, the UP Police held that the act would be tantamount to terrorism and legal trials will proceed accordingly.

It may be noted that authorities revealed that Murtaza's alma mater is the prestigious IIIT, Bombay and he graduated in 2015.

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

On April 6, the Uttar Pradesh ATS with Murtaza reached its headquarters for further inquiry. Murtaza underwent a medical test before he was moved to Lucknow. For further investigation, his laptop and mobile were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

During a probe, he said that he was ready to join the terror outfit after being honey-trapped. The accused also admitted that he had sent a sum of Rs 40,000 to the account of the girl, who was luring him into ISIS. Abbasi also told the investigators that the girl had promised to meet him in India. He stated that the conversation started over email and he was preparing to join ISIS.