Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Police Suspect Accused Ahmad Abbasi Was 'self-radicalised'

In a new development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the police now suspect that the accused was self-radicalised. Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the man who attacked two policemen outside the Gorakhnath temple on April 3, was transferred to Lucknow for further inquiry on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and a further probe is underway.

According to the police, the accused of the attack on security personnel outside Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple could be radicalised by extremist ideologies. Senior police officials have claimed that the 30-year-old chemical engineering graduate used to follow hate speech of Muslim hardliners and evidence for the same was found on his laptop. Abbasi was brought to the Anti-Terror Squad headquarters in Lucknow for questioning and is now under seven-day police custody.

The accused is being quizzed about his activities and links to the people behind the attack. Officials are also probing whether he was directed further by any handler, while the investigators suspect that he was self-radicalised. Earlier under preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the miscreant was influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas.

The angle was established after several provocative speeches by Naik were found on his laptop. Some videos and literature related to terrorist organisation IS were also found. The UP Police is probing all possible angles in the case.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On Sunday, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to forcefully enter the temple with a sharp-edged sickle while raising religious slogans. He was intercepted at gate number 1 by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, who were injured during the scuffle.

In the CCTV footage, the attacker was seen dodging security personnel at the temple for around 10 minutes before being overpowered. As per sources, the ATS on Wednesday began investigating his connection in five districts of UP.

The police have already detained two people linked to Abbasi from Kanpur and carried out raids in six other cities including Noida, Sambhal and Saharanpur. The UP police said that a terror angle cannot be ruled out in the case, although Abbasi's family claims that he is struggling with mental health issues.

The police also sealed his house after a temple map and other literature were recovered from his residence. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College to meet the two policemen who were injured in the attack and later visited the temple and took stock of the situation.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD