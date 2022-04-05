Gorakhnath Temple Attack: UP ATS Arrives In Mumbai; Initial Probe Reveals Zakir Naik Links

In a shocking revelation over Gorakhnath Temple's initial investigation, it is suspected that accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was influenced by Zakir Naik. As per the inside details accessed by Republic, the accused's laptop has revealed that he was 'influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas'. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived in Mumbai to probe the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses inside details of Gorakhnath temple attack investigation; Accused Murtaza's laptop reveals he was 'influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas'



Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/gtsNNz0RdT pic.twitter.com/wvbJ3ZgLNs — Republic (@republic) April 5, 2022

The Zakir Naik angle was established as several provocative speeches of his were heard and seen on Murtaza's laptop. Some videos and literature related to terrorist organisation IS have been recovered from Murtaza's laptop. Currently, the police are probing if the accused is related to IS or any terrorist outfit. Moreover, the accused's search history has shown that he looked up for content on how to conduct a lone-wolf attack.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits injured police personnel

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college to meet two policemen - Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan, who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack. He later visited the temple and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the incident was being probed by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). "Directions have been given to UP ATS and UP STF to work jointly to probe the incident," he said.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The accused, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, forcefully tried to enter the temple after raising Islamic religious slogan.

"The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of the deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident. The attacker had tried to enter the temple premises with bad intention, which was neutralised by the brave jawans of the PAC and police," the UP Home Department said in a statement.

The two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured when they tried to stop the accused who went to a PAC post near gate number 1 and tried to attack the police. A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput has been announced by CM Yogi Adityanath. The reward would be equally shared among them, officials said.