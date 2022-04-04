Gorakhnath Temple Attack: UP Police To Probe 'terror Angle', Travel History Of Accused

In the aftermath of the Gorakhnath temple, the Uttar Pradesh police addressed a press conference on Monday afternoon stating that a 'terror angle' was not being ruled out in the case. According to Prashant Kumar, Additional Director-General (ADG), Law and Order, the accused identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked the policeman stationed at Gate no. 1 of the temple while shouting religious slogans.

"At 7 PM, a man attacked the policemen at Gate no. 1 of the Gorakhnath temple. The accused attacked the policemen with sharp weapons and shouted religious slogans. the police arrested him on the spot. We can not deny that it was a terror attack. The case has been registered in the Gorakhnath police station and action would be taken after further investigation," said the UP ADG.

ADG Kumar further added that Abbasi's travel history would also be investigated and his possible links to any terror outfit would be probed. "Religious places are given special security and it is monitored from time to time. Had he entered the temple, pilgrims would have been in danger. The travel history of the accused will be investigated and Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the injured policemen. Link with any terror organisation will also be looked at," he added.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The shocking incident took place on April 3, Sunday when an armed miscreant attacked two constables who tried to stop him from entering the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. The CCTV footage of the incident has been accessed by the Republic Media Network. The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered. He attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple and shouted "Allahu Akbar".

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has claimed that the accused, Ahmed Murtaza, is an engineer from IIT Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency will investigate the attack. It is also important to mention that CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation here. He was not present at the temple at the time of the attack.