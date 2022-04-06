Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Yogi Adityanath Govt Beefs Up Security At Temples Across UP

In the aftermath of the Gorakhnath temple attack, security has been strengthened at several Uttar Pradesh temples. According to police sources, several sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura have been further bolstered in the backdrop of an attack at the Gorakhnath temple.

After the incident at the Gorakhnath Temple, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has given instructions to further tighten security at the most sensitive religious places in the state, they said. Accordingly, the security at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex and other religious places in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has been further strengthened.

The security at temples at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan will be strengthened even further, according to Additional Director General of Police (Security) Vinod Kumar Singh, who spoke during a meeting of the standing committee on Tuesday. He said the temples in the region have been "minutely" inspected. He further said the standing committee met and performed a detailed evaluation of the security preparations at the Lord Shri Krishna Janmshthan complex, the temple, and the Shahi Idgah.

Police launched extensive checking campaign

Accordingly, police have also launched an extensive checking campaign. In mixed-population zones, intelligence has also been awakened. Stations, bus stops, motels, and guest homes are all being scrutinised. The suspects are being interrogated extensively.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Monday, the Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Agra Zone, Nachiketa Jha, reached Mathura and reviewed the security arrangements of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex and Shahi Idgah and ordered officials to remove all shortcomings in the security.

Three zones divide the security system at Shri Krishna's birthplace and Shahi Idgah in Mathura. The outside area is in the Yellow Zone, while the religious sites are in the Red Zone. The Green Zone encompasses the remainder of the cities. Apart from paramilitary troops, there is also the presence of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, the intelligence department, and the fire department, among others.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The shocking incident took place on April 3, Sunday when an armed miscreant attacked two constables who tried to stop him from entering the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. The CCTV footage of the incident has been accessed by the Republic Media Network. The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered. He attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple and shouted "Allahu Akbar" and attacked two constables who tried to stop him.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college to meet two policemen - Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan, who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack. He later visited the temple and took stock of the situation.

According to the initial investigation, it is suspected that accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was influenced by Zakir Naik. As per the inside details accessed by Republic, the accused's laptop has revealed that he was 'influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas'. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived in Mumbai to probe the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

