As the interrogation of Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi continues, sources revealed that money was transferred from his accounts to ISIS terrorists. Currently in 7-day police custody, he was brought to the Anti-Terror Squad headquarters in Lucknow for questioning. Mentioning that the ATS has prepared a list of 40 people on the basis of suspicious numbers from the accused's phone, sources told Republic TV that money was routed from banks in Nepal to Syrian accounts. Meanwhile, sources also stated that Abbasi's aide Abdul Rehman has been taken into custody from Saharanpur.

Both of them allegedly went to Nepal together and also had a conference call with some person from Syria, sources added. During the interrogation, the accused reportedly divulged that they conducted online transactions through PayPal. Most importantly, Abbasi's family members allegedly told the investigators that he was about to go to Canada and a valid visa had been issued in this regard. They also purportedly claimed to have no knowledge regarding the money in his bank accounts. Sources also indicated that Abbasi tried to brainwash Muslim youth taking advantage of his educational background.

He talked about the alleged atrocities committed against members of the Muslim community. Moreover, the probe also reportedly brought to light that both accused purchased the weapon from a shop and travelled to Gorakhpur in a truck. Abbasi also allegedly tried to justify the attack citing trigger points such as the CAA, NRC and Hijab row.

#BREAKING | Sources reveal more details into Gorakhnath temple attack probe; suspicious phone numbers recovered from accused's phone, money trasferred to ISIS terrorists' accounts



Tune in - https://t.co/tjSVnH3WNs pic.twitter.com/VQsvycpr4v — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

The Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. After being arrested, the sickle and a knife were seized from his possession. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the ATS is probing the case and trying to ascertain whether Abbasi had any links with any terrorist organization. It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

Speaking to the media, the assailant's father Munir Ahmed Abbasi, claimed, “He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state". Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput for foiling the attack. Following the Gorakhnath temple attack, security was beefed up at sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex.