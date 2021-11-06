Goregaon Extortion Case: Mumbai Court Extends Sachin Vaze's Custody Till November 13

In a massive development pertaining to Mumbai's Goregaon extortion case, the city's Esplanade Court has extended sacked officer Sachin Vaze's police custody till November 13. Vaze was produced before the court on Saturday following which his custody was extended by a week. The case also includes former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is currently absconding. Mumbai Police had taken Vaze's custody on Monday.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had informed the court that Sachin Vaze, who was not in the police force for over 17 years allegedly carried out extortions during his time away. In addition, Mumbai Police had also opposed Sachin Vaze's request for house arrest and stated that he was using his health reasons in a bid to stay away from the investigation. Therefore, on September 29, an NIA Court rejected Vaze's plea to be kept under house custody during the course of the investigation.

"Even in 17 years when he was not in service, he used to threaten and carry out extortion. He is using health as an excuse to stay away from the investigation" said Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap who appeared for Mumbai Police

Goregaon extortion case

Goregaon Police had registered a case against Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh and some locals for extortion. This surfaced after a hotelier, Bimal Agarwal, alleged that the accused extorted money from him and threatened to file cases against him and his restaurant and bar. The hotelier claimed that he had paid Rs 9 lakh in cash and two Samsung Fold-2 phones worth Rs 2,12,000 to then Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh through Sachin Vaze. In another allegation, Agarwal claimed that the two used to extort money from other establishments and bookies in Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh, after falling out with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, had also accused the latter of allegedly asking Vaze to extort a princely sum from Mumbai's bars and restaurants. Vaze is also a prime accused in the Antillia bomb scare and Hiren's death case. In addition, he has been accused of murder and terrorism.