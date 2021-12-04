Goregaon Extortion Case: Police To File Chargesheet; Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze Named

Trouble mounts for ex-DGP Param Bir Singh as Mumbai police Crime branch will file a charge sheet against Singh, ex-API Sachin Vaze and others in the Goregaon alleged extortion case on Saturday. Singh had recorded his statement in the case last week. This comes days after Singh had allegedly met ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze at a chamber near the Chandiwal Commission while appearing before the panel.

Mumbai police to file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh

The Goregaon extortion case is based on a complaint registered on August 20 by a hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal. He alleged that Param Bir Singh, Vaze and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. Till now, 30 people have been interrogated by the investigative team in relation to the case. Vaze, who has been in jail since April, is currently in judicial custody in connection to the same case.

On the other hand, Singh has been suspended by the Maharashtra govt after multiple investigations against him for dereliction, extortion etc. In the order issued by the Maharashtra govt, Param Bir Singh has been suspended for certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him including unauthorized absence from duty and disciplinary action has been initiated against him. Sources state that Singh has refused to accept his suspension and will seek legal recourse.

Param Bir Singh resurfaces

After 231 days of 'hiding', Param Bir Singh joined the investigation in multiple extortion cases against him in Mumbai. Landing in Mumbai from Chandigarh, Singh was grilled by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for 7-hours. The Supreme Court has granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join and co-operate with the investigation. Previously, Singh was believed to have fled India and was proclaimed 'absconder; by a Mumbai court.

Param Bir Singh extortion cases

Param Bir Singh has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.