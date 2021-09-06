Govt Asks Police To Enforce SOP & 'seek Prior Approval' Before Probing Public Servants

The Centre has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for police officers to seek mandatory approval before conducting any investigation against allegedly corrupt public servants. This is according to a Personnel Ministry order. The SOP was announced to standardise the steps taken by the police in a law that is over 30 years old, known as the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. A new addition in the law back in July 2018 does not allow a police officer to conduct an enquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant without the previous approval of the authorities.

The Ministry order said that all the administrative authorities, including ministries and departments of the central and the state governments, besides the investigating agencies, have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the SOP. The SOP has also been shared with the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), with a request to instruct all field units to strictly follow the SOP.

The government authorities have been asked to appoint an officer tasked with overlooking such proposals. The incoming officer should not be below the rank of an under-secretary. The Ministry order further said that the SOP makes it compulsory for a police officer to verify whether the information received pertains to the allegation of the commission of an offence by a public servant or whether it contains information to identify the public servant(s) against whom the offence has been alleged.

The order makes it necessary to specify acts of commission or omission made by the accused public servants and “whether such acts are relatable to the official function or duty discharged by such public servants specific to the office/post held at the time of the commission of the alleged offence”.

Who can be tried within the Act?

As per the ministry order, the SOP makes it mandatory for the Director-General of Police to seek approval for proceeding with an investigation against Union ministers, Members of Parliament, Ministers of state governments, Members of the state legislature, Judge of the Supreme Court and High Court, and Chairpersons or Managing Directors of public sector enterprises and public sector banks. Without prior approval, the investigation will be deemed illegal.

(With PTI inputs)