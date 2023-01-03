Graft Case Against GVK Firm, Mumbai International Airport Transferred To Lower Court

A special court here has transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court a CBI case against the GVK group of companies, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and others for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that during its probe no role of public servants surfaced in the alleged corruption case.

The probe agency moved an application before special judge A S Sayyad, saying it had registered the offence against GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, MIAL and unknown public and private persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Accordingly, the relevant First Information Report (FIR) was forwarded to the special court, said the central agency.

Therefore, the FIR and other papers related to the case be transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court at Esplanade in south Mumbai, the probe agency said in a plea to the special court.

The special court on Monday allowed the CBI's plea, noting no doubt that the FIR was initially registered for offence under the IPC and the PCA.

However, due to subsequent development, it would be just and proper to "remand" the FIR along with papers, if any, to a court having competent authority, it noted.

It was alleged that promoters of the GVK group and the MIAL, in connivance with their executives and unidentified officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) - a public sector enterprise - siphoned off funds using different ways.

