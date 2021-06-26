Grenade Attack At Srinagar's Barbarshah Injures 3 Civilians; Cops Launch Search Operation

At least three civilians including a woman has been injured in a grenade attack in the Barbarshah area of downtown Srinagar on Saturday. The terrorist attacked the security forces in broad daylight. They had targeted a joint party of the CRPF and J&K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official told PTI. The grenade exploded on the roadside and injured the civilians.

After the blast, the injured were shifted to the hospitals. SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary reached the spot with heavy police forces and took cognizance of the situation. The police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched. The attack took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Jammu & Kashmir leaders.

J&K Policeman Martyred After Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

Earlier this week, in yet another attack, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was martyred in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Thursday. According to reports, the policeman Javaid Ahmad was shot by the terrorists near his residence in Saidpora. Reports further stated that Ahmad succumbed after being fired upon from a close range. He received several bullet injuries on his neck and head. It is being said that the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF).

Jammu and Kashmir L-G condemns attack on J&K Policeman

Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack. Sinha has also assured that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. In addition, he also consoled Ahmad's death.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on police personnel, Javaid Ahmad by terrorists at Saidpora, Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family of the martyr. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 17, 2021

