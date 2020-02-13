Crude Grenade Hurled At Lucknow Court, 3 Live Bombs Recovered: ALL WE KNOW

An advocate was attacked by what is suspected to have been a hand grenade in Lucknow's District Sessions Court at around 12 pm on Thursday. The name of the advocate targeted is Sanjeev Lodhi, who alleged that it was carried out by 10 individuals. One bomb exploded and three live bombs have been found inside the court premises. Three injured have been reported.

Several lawyers present in the area were left injured. In a tweet, the Police Commissionerate of Lucknow informed that the DCP (West), Additional DCP (West), Station House Officer have reached the spot and are looking into the matter. CCTV footage of the court premises are also being probed. The Wazirganj police is at the spot.

Lawyer alleges attack from colleague

Sanjeev Lodhi said he is the joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar. Speaking to media, Lodhi said, "My colleague named Jitu Yadav is behind this attack on me. I demand immediate protection (from the authorities) and arrest of the perpetrators. The district judge and the courts should crack down on such anarchist element in the court premises." Jitu Yadav is the general secretary of the Lucknow Bar.

Sanjeev Lodhi slammed the poor security preparedness of the area saying that miscreants can easily come inside and cause trouble. "The security here is just a formality or else how could attackers get in?"

Lawyers then started chanting slogans – 'Long Live Lawyers' Unity'.

Police starts probe

The police have started questioning Sanjeev Lodhi to record his version of events. Meanwhile, the court premises was flooded with unhappy advocates slamming security arrangements in the area.

One of the lawyer said that the courage of goons have reached to such an extent that advocates are feeling insecure even within court premises. "There was murder inside the court premises just months ago but no improvement in the security by the government."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets

Congress leader Priyanks Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The UP government should now clearly state that it lied to the public for three years. Actually, the state is dominated by criminals. In the state capital, lawyers are being attacked by bomb in the court. No one is safe from the capital to the remote regions. What is this situation?"