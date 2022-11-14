Gruesome Shraddha Murder Shocks India; Boyfriend Aaftab Chopped Her To Pieces: All We Know

The Delhi Police on Monday solved the 6-month-old gruesome murder of Shraddha who was killed and allegedly chopped into multiple pieces by her lover-- Aaftab. The accused who was arrested by the Mehrauli Police has now been sent to 5-day custody. Here's all we know about the grisly and cold-blooded murder of Shraddha.

Shraddha murder case: What we know so far

According to the police, Shradhha's friend informed her father that his daughter was not in touch for many months. "The father approached the Mumbai Police recently. The Mumbai Police came to us and we took legal action. Then after everything was disclosed... Initially, the accused (Aaftab) said that he had a fight with her (Shraddha), following which she left him and he also had no contact with her for many months. But after sustained interrogation, he accepted (the crime)," DCP Additional Ankit Chauhan told Republic.

DCP Additional Ankit Chauhan speaks to Republic after the horrific Delhi murder case is solved and murderer Aftab being nabbed for killing & hacking live-in partner Shraddha to pieces

Speaking about Shraddha-Aaftab's relationship, the DCP said, "Aaftab and the girl were live-in partners. Initially, they used to stay in Mumbai… when they came to Delhi, they started fighting frequently. That day, things got out of control and he murdered her... They had a very heated debate. The boy tried to strangulate the girl with his hand and successfully did so."

How the murder happpened

The Delhi police said that Aaftab first strangulated Shraddha and then in the most shocking and cruel manner chopped her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then stored Shradhha's chopped body parts in a fridge for the next 18 days and then disposed of the pieces in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli.

On how the body parts were disposed of, the DCP said, "He disposed of the body parts in a period of months. He did not do it instantly. Meantime, he stored these pieces in a fridge."

Notably, the police have also confiscated the refrigerator that the accused used to store the chopped body parts of the victim. Republic TV on Monday accessed the first visuals of the fridge that appears to be a double-door domestic refrigerator.

Republic with the first visuals of the fridge that Aftab used to store the hacked remains of his live-in partner Shraddha, whom he'd murdered in Delhi in a gruesome case

It is pertinent to mention that Shraddha first met Aaftab in a call centre in Mumbai where both of them used to work together. Soon they fell in love with each other. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped (though didn't marry), came to the national capital, and started living-in together. According to information received, during the investigation, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly.