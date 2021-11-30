Guj POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Man For Raping 7-yr-old Girl

A court in Gujarat has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment till his natural death for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2019. In the order issued on Monday, Surat rural court's special POCSO judge P S Kala also ordered for a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the victim under a government scheme, special public prosecutor Prafulsinh Parmar said.

The incident had taken place at Varali village in Surat on March 18, 2019. As per the case details, the victim was waiting on a roadside for her mother to pick her up at around 8 pm. On finding the girl alone, the accused lured her on the pretext of taking her to her mother, the prosecutor said.

"The accused took the victim to an isolated place in the village behind a bush and forcibly raped her. The victim managed to return home the same night, but was badly injured and bleeding. Her parents took her to the nearest hospital where doctors had to operate upon her," the prosecutor said.

An FIR was lodged at Kadodara GIDC police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and the police nabbed the accused soon on the basis of footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area by the village panchayat, he said. The court while delivering the verdict took into account various evidences, including footage of the CCTV at the village where the incident occurred, as well as other medical and scientific proofs, he added.

