Guj: Three held for forging RC books, Aadhaar cards in Surat

Surat, Mar 1 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly forging registration certificate (RC) books of vehicles, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs to help people get loans to buy two-wheelers and forge payment receipts of fines for traffic violations in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused Vishwanath Sav would supply duplicate receipts of payment of fines to agents of regional transport office (RTO), an official from Dindoli police station said.

The police seized materials used to forge duplicate documents from Sav's residence and arrested two RTO agents in this connection, he said.

Sav charged Rs 2,000 for a fake RC book and Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for bogus Aadhaar card and voter ID, he said.

"The accused was in touch with the RTO agents through whom he would receive memos of traffic violations issued by the police along with the copy of RC books, and supply duplicate receipts of payment," the official said.

The trio has been booked for forgery and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, he added. PTI COR KA ARU ARU

