Guj: Witch Doctor Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Raping Minor

A special court in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district sentenced a witch doctor to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor on the pretext of treating her for an ailment.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court of additional district judge D D Buddhadev on Tuesday sentenced Bharat Songara to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000.

The judge also ordered the district authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim under a government compensation scheme.

As per the case details, the incident took place at Bhatvadia village in Kalyanpur taluka of the district in March 2019.

The 14-year-old victim's parents had approached Songara, as the girl had been unwell, and on one such occasion, he took the girl to an isolated area behind a temple in her parents’ absence and raped her on the pretext of treating her, it was stated.

When the victim's parents questioned her about the change in her behaviour, she told them about the abuse, following which a case was registered.

