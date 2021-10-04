Guj: Woman Brands 6-yr-old Stepdaughter With Hot Spatula; Arrested

A 30-year-old woman allegedly branded her six-year-old stepdaughter with a hot kitchen spatula as a punishment for eating a sweet without her permission in Gujarat's Devbhumi-Dwarka district, a police official said.

The incident came to light two days back when a video of the child narrating her ordeal went viral on social media platforms, following which the woman was arrested on Monday, he said.

In the video, shot after the incident by a neighbour, the girl was seen showing several injury marks on her body. She was heard claiming that her stepmother even bit her and also tried to strangulate her for eating a 'laddoo' (a sweet snack) without her permission at their home in Jamkhambhaliya town.

The girl alleged that her stepmother branded her with a hot spatula, and claimed father was present in the house when the incident took place. The child further claimed that she does all the household chores.

"Primary investigation has revealed that the accused woman did not like her stepdaughter and was harassing her ever since she got married to the girl's father around two years back," police sub-inspector M J Sagathiya said.

After learning about the incident, district child welfare committee chairman Chandrashekhar M Budhbhatti visited the girl, who is currently residing with her grandmother, and lodged an FIR against the woman on Sunday at Jamkhambhaliya police station, he said.

"It is alleged that the woman had branded her stepdaughter with a hot spatula and tortured her. Since the woman is pregnant, we consulted legal experts and eventually arrested her on Monday, She has been booked on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," the police official said.

The victim is out of danger and currently in the custody of her grandmother, he said, adding that members of the child welfare committee also visited her.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)