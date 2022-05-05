Gujarat ATS Nab 23 In Saurashtra Over Illegal Possession Of Arms; 50+ Pistols Recovered

In a key development, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday, unearthed a massive network of illegal possession and sale of arms in the Saurashtra region. In a crackdown carried out by the ATS, more than 50 illegal pistols have been recovered.

According to the officials, the Gujarat ATS has apprehended 23 people from various districts of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat over illegal possession and sale of arms. Notably, 52 country-made pistols were recovered in the operation. The officials reported that the consignment of the recovered arms was being brought to Gujarat from the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. They further informed that the investigation is proceeding in regards to where this consignment of weapons was to be taken and what was the intent behind it, alleging further the involvement of an organised crime syndicate in it. This becomes all the more significant when Gujarat is set to undergo assembly elections, which are to be held in the state at the end of this year.

Notably, the development comes following the capture of a Pakistani ship with heroin worth Rs 280 crores by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week.

Gujarat ATS captures Heroin worth Rs 280 crore

Earlier last week, on the Indian side of the Arabian sea in Gujarat, a Pakistani ship with a load of heroin worth Rs 280 crores was captured by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation. The Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj" had a crew of 9 people when it was captured by the Coast Guard and ATS Gujarat. As per the reports of ANI, the Prosecutor General for Defense of Gujarat stated that the boat is being transported to Jakhau for examination.

The media reports suggest that the nine Pakistani nationals who were apprehended were attempting to transport 55 kilograms of heroin worth Rs Rs 280 crores in a ship near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast. The report suggest that ATS received information about the drugs being smuggled into India from Pakistan, and with the cooperation of the Indian Coast Guard, the boat crossing the border was discovered and appropriate action was taken.

DGP of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia stated that Gujarat ATS received information about the situation and the team launched an operation. He further added that the perpetrators tried to run and firing took place, which resulted in the injury of 2 people. He further stated that a Pakistani man named Mustafa had sent the consignment. DGP Bhatia congratulated the Coast Guard and ATS team for their commendable job and promised a reward for their work.