Gujarat ATS Nab Boat With Heroin Worth Rs 280Cr; DGP Lauds Forces For Timely Intervention

On the Indian side of the Arabian sea in Gujarat, a Pakistani ship with a load of heroin worth Rs 280 crores was captured by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation on Monday. The Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj" had a crew of 9 people when it was captured by the Coast Guard and ATS Gujarat. As per the reports of ANI, the Prosecutor General for Defense of Gujarat stated that the boat is being transported to Jakhau for examination.

In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022

The media reports suggest that the nine Pakistani nationals who were apprehended were attempting to transport 55 kilograms of heroin worth Rs Rs 280 crores in a ship near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast. The reports suggest that ATS received information about the drugs being smuggled into India from Pakistan, and with the cooperation of the Indian Coast Guard, the boat crossing the border was discovered and appropriate action was taken.

Gujarat DGP's statement

DGP of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia stated that Gujarat ATS had information about the situation and the team launched an operation. He also claimed that the perpetrators tried to run and firing took place, which resulted in the injury of 2 people. He further stated that a Pakistani man named Mustafa had sent the consignment. DGP Bhatia congratulated the Coast Guard and ATS team for their commendable job and promised a reward for their work.

102 kg of heroin discovered in Amritsar

In the meanwhile, yesterday on Sunday, at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, the Amritsar Customs department discovered 102 kg of heroin hidden in a cargo of 'mulethi' (liquorice) imported from Afghanistan, with an estimated worldwide market value of Rs 700 crore. Amritsar Customs Commissioner Rahul Nangre said that ICP Attari had received a consignment from Afghanistan claiming that during the inquiry, they spotted something peculiar and discovered it to be 102 kg of heroin, according to ANI.

