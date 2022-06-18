Last Updated:

Gujarat: BSF Seizes Four Packets Of Charas Near Jakhau Border; Combing Ops Underway

A patrol party of Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj seized a drug consignment containing four packets of charas from the Luna Bet of the Jakhau maritime border.

In another major crackdown on drug smuggling in Gujarat, a patrol party of Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj seized a drug consignment from the Luna Bet of the Jakhau maritime border. While the authorities are suspecting the abandoned packets of narcotics to be 'charas', the BSF has also initiated a combing operation for the same. 

As informed by the BSF, four suspected packets of 'Charas' were recovered by the patrol team on Friday around 3.05 p.m. "Arabica Premium Egoiste Café, Velvet" is written on the packaging of the recovered packets, it added.

Notably, this is the fourth such bust made by the BSF in the past two months alone as similar charas packets were recovered in the past by the BSF, Gujarat police, and Indian Coast Guard from the Jakhau port and Creek area on May 18 following which many recoveries were done in the port areas of Gujarat.

"These packets recovered by BSF and other agencies are possibly washed away by sea waves coming from Pakistan side and enter Indian side. About 1520 similar charas packets have been recovered by BSF and all other agencies since 20 May 2020", the BSF said in a release.

725 kg of Ganja seized in Gujarat

Earlier on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a major crackdown had seized 725 kg of ganja from Gujarat's Surat. The drug consignment is said to have been smuggled into the country via the ports.

These drugs were supposed to be circulated in various states including Odisha, Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, which is also the route of the distribution nexus of the drug mafia. The NCB had also detained six suspects and further seized a truck and Renault Duster SUV.

