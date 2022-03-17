Gujarat: BSF Seizes Two Pakistani Boats In Bhuj; Search Ops Launched In The Area

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized two Pakistani fishing boats in the Creek area in Gujarat’s Bhuj. According to an official statement, the BSF troops rushed to the spot immediately after crossing swamps and brooks on foot.

The BSF in an official statement issued on Wednesday said, "Movement of two Pakistani fishing boats and four-five Pakistani fishermen was observed by the troops of BSF Bhuj while patrolling in the Sir Creek area."

BSF informed that the Pakistani fishermen fled into the Pakistani territory after observing the BSF troops coming towards them. It is said that the fishermen, taking advantage of marshy terrain, tried to escape the troops, but the BSF chased them and seized the two boats, 1.5 kilometers inside the Indian territory.

#BSF BHUJ SEIZES 02 PAK FISHING BOATS IN SIR CREEK.



On 16.03.2022, @BSF_Gujarat troops patrolling in Sir Creek area observed movement of 02 Pak Fishing Boats with 4-5 Pakistani fishermen. Troops rushed to the spot crossing swamps and nalahs, on seeing pic.twitter.com/oLcXneioGf — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) March 16, 2022

According to the BSF's statement, other than fishing net, fishing equipment and eatables, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the seized boats. A search operation has been launched in the area and nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area.

BSF seizes 7 Pakistani fishing boats from Gujarat’s Bhuj

Earlier on February 17, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 7 Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Harami Nalla in the Creek area in Bhuj, Gujarat.

BSF’s Public Relation Officer (PRO) Gujarat Frontier said that during noontime, the boats were seized. BSF’s Creek Crocodile Commando Teams carried out the operation.

“Seven more Pakistani fishing boats with rotten fish were seized in the general area of Harami Nalla by BSF Bhuj. Intensive search operation continues,” the PRO had said in a statement.

The BSF had informed that the questioning of apprehended Pakistani nationals was in progress and all escape routes were effectively plugged and a massive combing operation was still underway.

The BSF on February 9, had seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended 6 Pakistani fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla. The BSF had said that its troops with the help of Army troops supported by the Indian Air Force, conducted the operation in extremely inhospitable terrain, and succeeded in seizing 11 Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended 6 Pakistani nationals.

(With ANI input)

(Image: @BSF_Gujarat/Twitter)